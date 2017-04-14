Bushiri Exposed By His Former Top Aide Kelvin Sulugwe: Says ‘The Major 1’ Is Behind Depeco Formation And Funding

Former Public Relations Officer for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Kelvin Sulugwe has exposed his former boss as one behind formation and sponsoring of Democratic Peoples Congress (Depeco)
All along Malawians were made to believe that Depeco is a brainchild of Chris Daza who once served as cabinet minister under Joyce Banda’s two-year rule.
However, the story has completely changed, thanks to Sulugwe who was fired from Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) months ago.
Sulugwe has since published conversations he had with ECG employees on management of various social media platforms including websites and social media outlets among others.
Depeco’s website is one domain that Sulugwe mentioned in the conversations as one of his job’s terms of reference.
What has broken the camel’s back is that ECG this week accused Sulugwe of stealing the church’s official online media platforms by changing passwords and names for personal use.
Now the young man is hitting back where it hurts most by exposing what takes place behind the scenes.
All this vindicates those that have always accused Prophet Bushiri of being interested in joining politics and contesting for Presidency in 2019.
To achieve his goals he has been distributing food and other items to poor Malawians across the country under the pretext of humanitarian giving.
On other fronts Bushiri has tried several times to dish out millions to the country’s football association knowing fully well that doing so would up his political game when time comes.
Government has asked the prophet to declare his stance openly and join politics without hiding behind spiritual and church matters. (By Temwanani Gondwe)
The prophet must just declare his intrest in politics than hiding behind the church.
Chakwera declared his own, this is Malawi for all and no one is stopping anyone but hiding behind the church I’d what makes it a problem.
2014 there were 41parties ,of the 41,37 were what in chichewa call,atinke nawo.
Only four were recognized by Malawians and 1 imerged winner.
So come out I’m the open major 1.
You will win with such a following.
Every person has the right to form/join a political party,so malawi voice what wrong with you or should we assume that you’re ignorant of the laws of Malawi,to hell
The Issue Settles On Bushiri To Be Open About Political Move.No Bad Thing Malawivoice Wrote.Musaidere Nguwo Kubooka
There is time for every thing,why forcing Bushiri to be open on his political move.Are you afraid of him in 2019?He is amalawian and is free to form a political organisation
DPP was formed and rule malawi while other parties was already there, so what is wrong with Bushiri to form his political party? Is every ones right to take part in politics if he/she has all requirements to contest on such position.
Big up Malawi voice, you’re acting as Bushiri’s PR. without you sibwenzi tikudziwa za chipani cha Bushiri. welcome home our young billionaire you have my vote from my huge family, lomwe belt
Starting over Bushiri
Bushiri we want u come braa..