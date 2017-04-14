Bushiri Exposed By His Former Top Aide Kelvin Sulugwe: Says ‘The Major 1’ Is Behind Depeco Formation And Funding

Former Public Relations Officer for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Kelvin Sulugwe has exposed his former boss as one behind formation and sponsoring of Democratic Peoples Congress (Depeco)

All along Malawians were made to believe that Depeco is a brainchild of Chris Daza who once served as cabinet minister under Joyce Banda’s two-year rule.

However, the story has completely changed, thanks to Sulugwe who was fired from Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) months ago.

Sulugwe has since published conversations he had with ECG employees on management of various social media platforms including websites and social media outlets among others.

Depeco’s website is one domain that Sulugwe mentioned in the conversations as one of his job’s terms of reference.

What has broken the camel’s back is that ECG this week accused Sulugwe of stealing the church’s official online media platforms by changing passwords and names for personal use.

Now the young man is hitting back where it hurts most by exposing what takes place behind the scenes.

All this vindicates those that have always accused Prophet Bushiri of being interested in joining politics and contesting for Presidency in 2019.

To achieve his goals he has been distributing food and other items to poor Malawians across the country under the pretext of humanitarian giving.

On other fronts Bushiri has tried several times to dish out millions to the country’s football association knowing fully well that doing so would up his political game when time comes.

Government has asked the prophet to declare his stance openly and join politics without hiding behind spiritual and church matters. (By Temwanani Gondwe)

Like this: Like Loading...