Bushiri Beefs Up Propaganda Media Team: Flies 4 Malawi Journalists To RSA

Flamboyant prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, has engaged an extra gear to prop up his image in his country of origin by recruiting four renowned journalists as part of his propaganda team.

The four are Nation Publications Limited news analyst Ephraim Nyondo, Zodiak’s Emmanuel Chibwana, Radio 101’s Linda Mzunga and Times Group’s Ntchindi Meki.

Days ago the four were flown to Pretoria where they held meetings with Prophet Bushiri on how their working relationship will be like. The changes come a month after Bushiri fired his self-glorifying pro Kevin Sulungwe who many say threw the ministry’s image into disrepute.

Nyondo is earmarked to lead the media team owing to his experience at Nation Publications which is one of the country’s leading media house.

He together with Meki have over the past year been used as mercenaries by opposition parties and other anti-government groups to fight Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika through paid-for stories.

Insiders say Bushiri is desperate to push an image of maturity and wealth to Malawians who he wants to champion his other personal agenda besides his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

Details of what the four have been promised by Prophet Bushiri will be made available in the coming weeks.