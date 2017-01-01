Bushiri Beefs Up Propaganda Media Team: Flies 4 Malawi Journalists To RSA

Flamboyant prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, has engaged an extra gear to prop up his image in his country of origin by recruiting four renowned journalists as part of his propaganda team.
The four are Nation Publications Limited news analyst Ephraim Nyondo, Zodiak’s Emmanuel Chibwana, Radio 101’s Linda Mzunga and Times Group’s Ntchindi Meki.
Days ago the four were flown to Pretoria where they held meetings with Prophet Bushiri on how their working relationship will be like. The changes come a month after Bushiri fired his self-glorifying pro Kevin Sulungwe who many say threw the ministry’s image into disrepute.
Nyondo is earmarked to lead the media team owing to his experience at Nation Publications which is one of the country’s leading media house.
He together with Meki have over the past year been used as mercenaries by opposition parties and other anti-government groups to fight Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika through paid-for stories.
Insiders say Bushiri is desperate to push an image of maturity and wealth to Malawians who he wants to champion his other personal agenda besides his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).
Details of what the four have been promised by Prophet Bushiri will be made available in the coming weeks.
DPP voice
Why can’t you just call your grouping ant Bushiri day in day out all you have is to write bad things against the man of God
The state news paper lol
Za zii inu muuzeni big to put things in order. Osamagona pa job
Kodi akatero ndee kuti waphwanya section yanji ya constitution ya Malawi kapena ya Pretoria?…..zoti munthu anakukanikani muzabvomereza liti?,ngati ndichikondi chandalama,nzachidziwikire kuti Bushiri atha kukulipilani times times wht your perpetrators are paying you,….they say if u cant defeat him simply #Joine him….why cnt you jst do tht if its all about money
you should be happy that he is creating job opportunities. Koma nsanje zinzi, I don’t know, kkkkkkkk
Mungomuda agalu inu pangani zanu ndi bwampini uyo Peter
Munya sanje inu a DPP yomwe mulungu wamudalisa or mtakolapa njanja palibe angamutembelele vindele imwe .
Nde ife titan mbuzi inu
There is bad blood between u chaps from Malawi voice and bushiri
Kodi mukulimbana naye vuto lanu ndi chani? Bwanji simutiuza kuti muthalika zikumuvuta magesi,mazi ndi njala koma mulimbana ndi munthu waphee vuto ndi chani. Koma
Bushiri wamanyi
if you can’t defeat him join him. daily bushiri this!….bushiri that!……nkhani zake zopandaso umboni.
Ndilibe nthawi yojowina Bushiri ine anga ndi maso coz chowona chili mu mtima mwanga osati mmanja mwa munthu wadziko lapansi ayi
Tadzikambani mukadzamaliza mudzatiuza ife zathu zikuyenda ambuye akungotidalitsabe I love my father prophet shepard bushiri true prophet of God
Whatever you say against the man of God will not change us. we are also going to pretoria to join these journalists coz your so called president has failed to create jobs for the youths. Shame on you and your Government. your page is not Malawi voice and will never be but its DPP voice.