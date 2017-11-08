Burundian Arrested For Defiling, Impregnating Malawian Girl

Kanengo police has arrested 21 year old Leonard Juma, a Burundian national, for defiling and impregnating a 15 years old girl (standard 6 pupil).

According to Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Esther Mkwanda, Juma who owns a grocery shop at Area 49 Dubai market defiled the girl early 2017.

“It was discovered that the girl is pregnant in October 2017 and Juma admitted to be responsible for the pregnancy and he was quick to promise that he would take full responsibility as a father though he is married to a fellow Burundian,” said Mkwanda.

She further said, this did not please the girl’s mother who reported the matter to Kanengo police station through child protection branch. The girl was rescued and sent to hospital where it has been confirmed that she is six months pregnant.

Leonard Juma who will answering the charge of defilement which contravenes section 138 of the penal code, hails from Dzaleka camp, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa but is doing his business at Area 49 Dubai market.

