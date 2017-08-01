Bullets, Wanderers Game On This Weekend At Bingu Stadium

TNM Super League leaders, Be Forward Wanderers, will seek to maintain their perfect run in the league when they visit Bingu National Stadium for a date against Nyasa Big Bullets in what promises to be a game of sparks.

The Nomads, who edged Blue Eagles 1-0 in their previous league fixture, command the elite league with 28 points and is the second consistent squad after Silver Strikers in the league with nine wins, 1 draw and one loss.

The encounter will be more competitive as Bullets coach Elijah Kananji searches for revenge on the Nomads after he lost to them 5-1 in the Bus Ipite Bonanza in their previous meetings.

Kananji said they are ready for the showdown.

“Wanderers are in top form but we have devised a strategy on how to handle them and I am confident that we will do well,” Kananji said.

On his part, Nomads Coach, Yasin Osman, was cautious, saying: “Bullets have always had an edge over us in league matches and the scales are tipped in their favour. Secondly, every team now would like to beat us because of our good run. So, we are anticipating a very tough game.”

In other games on Saturday, after being beaten 3-2 by Masters Security last Sunday, the army-sponsored side Kamuzu Barracks will seek to redeem themselves by collecting maximum points from Azam Tigers at Civo Stadium.

At MDC Stadium, Wizards FC await the visit of the 13th -placed Masters Security.

At the Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks will seek to put behind their 1-1 draw to Red Lions, when they host rejuvenated Civil Sporting Club, who were responsible in white washing Dwangwa United with 6 goals last Sunday.

Come Sunday, Mzuni FC host giant-killers Civil Sporting Club, while Red Lions have a home ground advantage as they take on Masters Security at Balaka Stadium.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Blue Eagles will pursue for maximum points when they host Azam Tigers. (By Arkangel Tembo, Mana)

