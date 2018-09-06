Bullets Registers 4500 Supporters

Nyasa Big Bullets says it has registered 4500 supporters in the membership and supporters registration campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday, Bullets Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya said their initial plan was to register 5000 by August 31 adding they have fallen short of 500 supporters.

“We have not done publicity of this campaign, we have not gone on radio, television and newspaper to publicize the campaign fully because we are waiting for the launch and we have not done persuasive methods for people to register like competitions.

“We are in our pilot phase to see how the market will respond. We have sent our response, we know our bshortfalls and we are very sure that with proper marketing, promotion and publicity we will be registering

2000 supporters a month,” Haiya said.

He said registering supporters through digital means like use of mobile phones will start after

officially launching the campaign in October.

“We will go digital once we have launched the campaign, so that those who cannot manage to come and

fill the forms and the like they will be able to register on the phone using the USSD code,” said Haiya.

He said the team was will soon introduce registration of supporters in zones in various districts.

Bullets counterparts Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are also in a similar process where they are

using the TNM Noma Yanga SMS promotion.

Wanderers’ general secretary Mike Butao said that 3500 Wanderers supporters were registered in August.

Bullets introduced the campaign in July to establish the population of active supporters following commercialization of the club by Nyasa Manufacturing Company in 2016.

By John Mphatso Sam/mana

Like this: Like Loading...