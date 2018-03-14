Building A Productive, Competitive And Resilient Nation Speech By APM At The Launching Of MGDS 111

BUILDING A PRODUCTIVE, COMPETITIVE AND RESILIENT NATION SPEECH BY PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA AT THE LAUNCHING OF MGDS III 13 MARCH 2018

Malawi is not a poor country. We are a rich country with many poor people. But we have everything that we need to take our people from poverty to prosperity.

Whatever nation God created in the world, he gave us all three things. He gave us land and water for our natural resources; the people to work on our natural resources; and the mind to think of how to use our resources.

The only real difference that exists between developed nations and underdeveloped nations is how we think. Today, we have put together our minds on a common strategy for taking this country to the next level of development. We have met on behalf of all Malawians to launch the third Malawi Growth and Development Strategy.

This development strategy represents the collective hopes and dreams of the people, the convictions and aspirations of our nation. This strategy is our homegrown policy for developing our country as we understand it. As a sovereign nation, we have agreed on what is good for us. Let us implement this strategy collectively.

We have agreed on how we intend to move this nation from here. This is a manifesto of the nation – the manifesto of a people.

The MGDS III draws from previous development strategies, namely, Vision 2020, Malawi Poverty Reduction Strategy and MGDS II. At the same time, it is also a collective product of the private sector, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, the national assembly, political parties and the academia. It is our vision.

Our long term vision is to make Malawi a producing and exporting nation and stop being a predominantly importing and consuming nation. For us to get there, we first need to make Malawi a productive, competitive and resilient nation.

We want to become a productive nation by increasing agricultural productivity and sustainability with better water management and irrigation. We are moving beyond rain-fed subsistence farming to make commercial agriculture the catalyst for industrialization.

In the making of a productive nation, we also need young men and women with skills to create their own industries and businesses. We need education for socio-economic development and industrial growth. We are already building community technical colleges and implementing other projects to achieve this goal.

Above all, we need an educated and health people to make a productive nation.

For us to make Malawi a competitive country, we must continue increasing our energy generation as well as improve our transport and ICT infrastructure. We have a comprehensive plan, including a National Transport Masterplan which I launch in two days from today.

We must make Malawi productive, competitive and attractive. That is also why tourism is an industry that matters.

But we also need to toughen our spirit of resilience and move forward against setbacks of natural disasters and economic shocks. We must continue to be a resilient nation with better climate change and management.

In summary, this strategy identifies five key priorities on which we build a productive, competitive and resilient nation.

These priority areas are:

i) Agriculture, Water Development and Climate Change;

ii) Education and Skills Development;

iii) Energy, Industry and Tourism Development;

iv) Transport and ICT Infrastructure and;

v) Health and Population.

Over and above these priorities, we have also included other sectors that support our priority areas. For example, we target gender balancing, youth development and the welfare of elders and persons with disability. We are building an equitable society where opportunity is not defined by sex, age and disability.

Each of the sectors has a specific flagship project, with key performance outcome indicators and time-framed targets.

Let me urge the implementers to make sure that this strategy is known by all Malawians and collectively owned by all departments involved.

For instance, if this Strategy demands that “the education system needs to take a life-cycle approach and include entrepreneurship and vocational skills development,” then let us overhaul the education system and do as we say.

This development strategy is a practical instrument for implementing our national goals in the medium term.

It is also our instrument for implementing specific Sustainable Development Goals as we move with the United Nations and the rest of the world.

This is our instrument for implementing the African Union Agenda 2063. The same is our instrument for implementing the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) under the Southern African Development Community (SADC). This is a homegrown development strategy that drives our national agenda in harmony with the international community.

To all our friends in the international community, rest assured that Malawi now has policy stability and continuity. A political cycle of a serving government shall no longer affect our linear, forward looking and long-term vision of this collective national strategy.

Further, my Government has put in place a mechanism that will ensure policy stability, continuity and independence.

We have established the National Planning Commission which will spearhead implementation of this Strategy. The Commissioners have been confirmed by Parliament and their work has begun. This is a major public sector reform achieved.

Let me ask the Commissioners to stand wherever you are.

These are the people commissioned with the mandate to provide strategic leadership in implementing this development strategy.

Let me thank the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development for your hardwork and policy guidance in generating this Strategy.

We appreciate the support provided by the UNDP, the European Union, UNICEF and all development partners who have been part of this process.

With these remarks, I declare the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III officially launched.

