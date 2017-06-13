BT Vaccinates Over 100,000 Children On Day One Of Measles Rubella Vaccine Campaign

The Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) says it has managed to vaccinate over 100,000 children with the Measles Rubella Vaccine on the first day of the campaign.

Blantyre District Health Officer (DHO) Medson Matchaya disclosed this on Tuesday during a media tour that visited Chitsime and Kapeni Demonstration Primary Schools in Blantyre where the vaccination is being administered among other centres.

“The campaign has started on a high note here in Blantyre, just Monday alone we managed to administer the vaccine to over 100,000 children from our 23 centres out of the over 40 centres. Today, as you have witnessed, many school going children and mothers of young children are still coming in large numbers to receive the Measles Rubella Vaccine, Vitamin A and de-worming tablets,” he said.

Matchaya said the office targets to vaccinate over 630,000, over 230, 000 and 190, 000 children with the Measles Rubella Vaccine, Vitamin A and de-worming tablets respectively during the campaign which is running from 12 to 16 June.

In her remarks, Blantyre Urban District Education Office’s School Health Nutrition Coordinator Marjory Banda said it is exciting that pupils are still coming to receive the vaccine even though they are not learning due to the ongoing teacher’s strike.

“It is good to note that children are still coming despite the ongoing strike by their teachers, which is a good sign. Let me advise all the parents whose children have not yet received the vaccine to please visit all the schools in their areas to have their children aged from 9 months to 14 years to be vaccinated,” said Banda.

After the campaign, the Ministry of Health intends to introduce the Measles Rubella Vaccine into the immunisation routine where children will be given two doses of the combined Measles and Rubella Vaccine replacing the two doses of Measles Vaccine. (By Yamikani Yapuwa, Blantyre, June 13, Mana)

