BT City Council Tells CSOs To Go To Hell

Blantyre City Council chief executive officer Alfred Chanza has told civil society organisations asking for information on how the council sold the mayor’s house to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party to go to hell.

Chanza has told the so called human rights activists Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence that the council will not give them that information because they do not have interest in the matter.

Chanza said he is ready to meet them in court.

On his part, Mtambo said going by Chanza’s response, the CSOs will proceed going to court.

The activists wrote BCC on August 25 2018 through lawyer Wesley Mwafulirwa demanding the information arguing that the sale smacks of corruption, unfair favouring of one political party, money laundering, breach of public trust and of public procurement laws.

Like this: Like Loading...