BSC Hosts TNM Match-play Finals On Saturday

This Saturday, 16th September, the three month long TNM-sponsored Match-play tournament comes to an end at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) with two teams facing-off on the greens.

The qualifying tournament started on July 8 and has culminated into the the match-play men’s and ladies’ finals.

In the men’s main event, a team comprising Dr G Araujo and Charles Nseula will battle it out against Victor Jere and Rui Araujo.

In singles plate category, Peter Khaki will play against Gilton Chiwaula while in the ladies category; Rosa Mbilizi is up against Carol Banda.

In addition to these games, other golfers, including those that fell along the way, are open to compete in the stableford category.

According to TNM Match-play finals official Referee, Dingaan Chirwa, all is set for the finale.

“We are coming to a grand finale this weekend, we started with qualifiers on July 17and 32 teams in men’s main doubles and 14 ladies in singles category made into the first round of the tournament ” said Chirwa.

Chirwa said the tournament was highly competitive, with both experienced and upcoming golfers fighting for a place in the finals.

“We had big names, some sailed through and others were dropped,” said Chirwa.

He described the tournament as an exciting addition to BSC’s 2017 calendar and one that has kept the club busy and active.

“It has been an exciting three months and we are looking forward to an equally exciting finale. The difference between match-play and other tournaments is that it is played over a longer period of time and golfers really need to be consistent if they are to to be recognized,” he said.

One of the finalists Charles Nseula said he was looking forward to an exciting finale on Saturday.

TNM’s Senior Manager–Business Services Limbani Nsapato said the company is happy to have contributed towards the development of golf in Malawi through the tournament which TNM has sponsored for the first time.

“This tournament has given us a completely different dimension to golf sponsorship in our drive to grow the sport in Malawi. Let me wish the finalists a successful outing on the course,” said Nsapato.

