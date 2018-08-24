Brothers With Albinism Hail President Mutharika For Providing Them With Decent Houses

Two brothers living with albinism under Group Village Headman Namkumba in Sub Traditional Authority Masache in Chikwawa have commended President Peter Mutharika for providing them with decent houses.

The two, Alfred and Yohane Misoya expressed their gratitude on Wednesday during the visit by Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Anna Kachikho to the area to appreciate progress on construction of their houses.

Mutharika ordered construction of houses for the two brothers under the Malata and Cement Subsidy Grant Component in the aftermath of their cold blood attacks in March 2017 when unknown thugs broke into their house.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the president of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for the kind gesture. This clearly shows that our president is a loving and caring father who fulfills the promises he makes.

“We can assure you now that with these houses, our lives are secured as compared to how we lived in the past. This gift from the state president under the Malata and Cememnt Subsidy Grant Component is quite helpful, we never thought something like this would come our way,” said Alfred Misoya on behalf of his brother.

Chikwawa District Council Vice Chairperson, Councilor Clement Kamoto appreciated the gesture by the president saying the houses will enhance security for the two brothers.

In her remarks, Minister Kachikho said it was the wish of government to see to it that poor households were living decent lives thereby calling on all Malawians to join hands in assisting government to achieve the said vision.

She said through the Malata and Cement Subsidy Grant Component it was possible to provide such decent houses to the poor communities.

“Since the houses here are almost finished, I should assure all of you that we will shortly handover the houses to the two brothers after minor works are done.

“The dream as we can all see has been accomplished and eyes have it. I should take this opportunity to ask the two brothers to take care of the houses forever. It is the wish of our president to help the underprivileged,” said Kachikho.

