British Higher Commissioner Inspires Fredokiss

The British High Commission to Malawi has added weight to rapper Fredokiss’ initiative which seeks to inspire young people to become agents of change through his influential brand and the on-going Ghetto King Kong music tour.

Among other things, Fredokiss tackled population boom at his Lilongwe show at Masintha Ground, Kawale on Saturday.

“Population boom is worsening in Malawi and creating pressure on its fewer resources. I have decided to date young people on this important issue because they are causative agents. I want to inspire sexually active youths to take full responsibility to reduce the worsening population,” said Fredokiss. British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett said population is one of the major concerns the country is presently facing and UKAid is addressing. Therefore, it is critical for Fredokiss to address it.

