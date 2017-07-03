British High Commissioner Impressed With MBC

The British High commissioner has expressed satisfaction with the way the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is conducting its business by covering pertinent issues despite resource constraints.

The Commissioner, her Excellency Holly Tett made the indication in Blantyre when she visited MBC’s radio and TV studios on Friday.

“MBC has such high quality team making MBC a vibrant media component which is very vibrant and vital for a nation like Malawi which is in its young democratic years,” explained the commissioner.

The British envoy also applauded the public broadcaster for the diversity in the languages used in broadcast as the radio station airs news in eight languages and the TV station in two languages, a thing she said maximizes coverage.

To help the Malawi media uphold the high standards, the commissioner hinted on the intention of Britain government to see countries with vibrant media that can present issues with all perspectives develop through different programs like scholarships.

“In the past we have had scholarships to journalists and I hope that kind of collaboration continues for the benefit of Malawi’s developing media,” added Tett.

MBC’s Director General, Aubrey Sumbuleta referred to British envoy’s visit as a great honor and great encouragement to the media house based on her positive remarks.

“We are encouraged with her kind remarks on how MBC is doing in giving positive news to the people of Malawi despite having limited resources,” explained Sumbuleta.

“Such positive remarks coming from the British High Commissioner herself is stressing the message that MBC is the mother broadcaster in Malawi,” said the Director General.

The British High commissioner who has just started her mission in Malawi is expected to serve her nation in that capacity for the next four years and according to the diplomat familiarizing with the media is very crucial for one to have a flavor of what is happening in the country hence her date to the public broadcaster.

