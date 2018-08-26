British Good Samaritan Brendan Rendall Now In Mozambique: Covers Over 2,100 Miles, 10days To Go

With only 10 days to go before winding up his Coast-to-Coast marathon, British Good Samaritan, Brendan Rendall, who is on a marathon in four African countries in aid of Malawi orphans has covered over 2, 100miles.

The 36-year- old Manchester trained teacher is currently covering 4,000km across the coast of Africa in a marathon dubbed ‘Running Africa coast-to-coast challenge’ for three months to raise money to build a boys’ hostel at Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO) Secondary School. One of the four is Emmanuel Magombo who is running with Rendal for this particular course.

Writing on his official facebook from Mozambique, Rendall had this to say:

“My legs were heavy today and it reached 39 degrees again. I’m working so hard. There’s no let up. Please support Friends of Mulanje Orphans and myself to raise the funds to build school accommodation for some of the most vulnerable children in the world.100% of your donations go to the project! Donate Here: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/brendanrendall1Mary Woodworth Fomo Malawi 🇲🇼

Rendall who broke records to become the first person to run the length of Malawi

708 miles in 27 days (equivalent to running 27 marathons in 27 days in 2016 started running in June from Walvis Bay in Namibia through Zambia and Malawi and his marathon will end in Pemba- Mozambique.

Rendall said he has been supporting FOMO for nearly ten years and he decided to embark on the marathon to further

“I have been in Malawi before to help FOMO and I made a commitment to help children in Malawi, I came back with the idea of running in the four countries to raise more money to help the children, especially in the education sector,” he said.

He said he is expected to raise money amounting to 75,000 British pounds (about K75,000,000 million) though his website brendanrendall.com and is hopeful that the marathon will inspire more people to donate more to his cause. Airtel money donation number is +265 99 710 6706 if any would like to help here in Malawi

Founder of the Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO), Mary Woodworth said she was grateful to Rendall and his colleagues for the support.

“We have over 3,000 orphans at FOMO. We support 14 orphan centres. We feed and we educate them. The funds raised by Rendall will go towards construction of a boys’ hostel at FOMO Secondary School because I believe education is the best gift one can give to a child,” she said.

Friends of Mulanje Orphanage (FOMO) was established in 2000 to aid orphans in Mulanje. The institution cares for up to 3,500 orphaned and vulnerable children with education, meals and health care. Below is the marathon from Lilongwe, Dedza, Ntcheu, Mwanza, Blantyre, Chiradzulu and Blantyre in pictures.

