Britain Is Malawians’ Second Home, It Has More Malawian Doctors Than Those That Serve In Malawi – Mutharika

President Professor Peter Mutharika Tuesday evening hosted the visiting His Royal Highness Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester at Kamuzu palace where the two held discussions on several issues.

In his address, Mutharika said the governments of Britain and Malawi have been enjoying cordial relations which have resulted into many Malawians regarding Britain as their second home.

“There are many Malawians in Britain and in fact, Britain has more Malawian doctors than those that serve in Malawi.

“Many Malawians including me have British qualifications,” he said.

Mutharika hailed the support that the British government has been giving to Malawi in several sectors like health, humanitarian and education.

He said Malawi appreciates how Britain has contributed towards improving education in Malawi by providing education facilities and scholarships for Malawians to study in universities in the United Kingdom.

“We believe education is the right means of human capital, therefore investing in education is essential for development of this country.

“We have recently started constructing community colleges to provide skills to our young men and we hope by the end of this year, we will have a community college in each of the 28 districts,” Mutharika said.

The president also commended Prince Richard’s support in promoting girl child education and his contributions in wildlife conservation and management.

In his remarks, Prince Richard said he was happy to be in Malawi and was impressed to see how committed the country has been in conserving wildlife.

He said the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust has done a commendable job in taking a leading role in fighting illegal wildlife activities like poaching.

The Prince was also impressed with what he witnessed in some of his visits he had made around the country.

“We went to see some projects which are encouraging farmers to grow resilient crops. It was quiet exciting to meet people whose lives have changed due to these projects,” the Prince said.

