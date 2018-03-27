Bribes Rocks MCP Primaries-Joshua Chisa Mbele Dumps MCP In Salima

This is how Joshua Chisa Mbale explains it all:

What has happened in Salima is a situation that may repeat itself in other Constituencies across the cross the country. Poverty stricken Party Leaders are milking Shadow MPs. They are selling Party Positions. I Joshua Chisa Mbele categorically refused to pay a single cent in bribes to ensure and guarantee my participation.

Those receiving Bribes will not vote for me to Parliament. It’s the people in my Constituency that will carry the day in 2019. I will, therefore, pursue two Options. I will turn to High Court to nullify the Primaries and I know that there are valid reasons for success. To save MCP, I will still run. I will support MCP Leadership while running as Independent Candidate. I will win and return the Constituency to MCP. Otherwise, MCP is set for humiliating defeat to come 2019. I don’t want to give DPP undeserved victory. Pillars of Corruption in Salima are Party Leaders. Mr. Chidzanja, the Lakeshore Regional Chairman is jobless and financially dependent on the candidate he set up for the MP. The candidate is the weakest. He can’t win against DPP candidate. That’s the truth. Absolute Absurdity.

The Primaries were conducted with less than 48 hrs Notice. Party Leadership within Salima didn’t know about it. Mr. Kachepa one of the aspiring MP was not even invited and when he went to enquire the rumors of Primaries, he was almost beaten to death. Isn’t this the worst MCP can inflict on itself? The root cause is that they had promised preferred candidate victory. They have milked the candidate. When heavyweights expressed interest they knew that he won’t make it hence all these silly primaries. Primaries with One Candidate running alone. My mind is very clear. I will win the Constituency. I will fix Salima MCP. I will end the culture of corruption and bribes in party ranks. That’s my pledge to MCP and fellow countrymen.

