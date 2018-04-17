Breaking NewsNkhangaZaona: MCP Vehicle Evades Duty Since 2013

As Chakwera and Mia boys are fighting tooth and nail to finish off Msowoya politically through Nyasa times bootlicker aka Reporter Alfred Chauwa our cameras can reveal that MCP owns a white Toyota Hilux double cabin (popularly known as MCP 5).

The vehicle has been mostly used by security team and at times publicity directorate. It is now the official vehicle for Chakwera’s PA Gladwell Chimtande.

The vehicle is not registered and no single Tambala of exercise duty was paid.

This vehicle was donated by a well wisher from South Africa back in 2014 but the party was to pay duty around MK1.5 million then, however it was revised upwards in 2016 to around MK5million of which the party has still not paid.

The vehicle is on the road daily by abusing the President’s parliamentary card. It used to be under the custody of Hon Rhino Chiphiko but for the past few months, it is under Chakwera’s PA.

These youths have been in every social forum demonizing Msowoya simply because he questioned some of their master’s decisions and they have vowed to completely finish him off before 2019.

