BREAKING NEWS: Xenophobic Attacks On Malawi-Mozambique Border At Lizulu

People of Lizulu and travellers woke up to ugly scenes this morning of fierce violence as an angry mob went on rampage demolishing houses and shops for foreigners.

Lizulu lies on the border, with a road dividing Malawi and Mozambique and splitting the market.

The market is popular with travellers for its abundance agriculture produce.

A Deputy Inspector General of Malawi Police has confirmed the incident and observed that it is happening on the Mozambican side.

A passerby travelling from Lilongwe to Blantyre told Malawi Voice that “It’s very scaring and police have been overpowered”.

The violence started in the early hours of Sunday morning, with rising tensions that smack of xenophobia.

The genesis of the conflict goes back some months when a Mozambican national was beheaded in a Mozambican village called Pitala.

Fingers of police investigation finally pointed at two Mozambican suspects. The rumour that went round in Pitala Village is that the beheading of the villager was organised by some Rwandese nationals.

The latest storm of trouble emerged when Mozambican police arrested the two Mozambican suspects.

Angry villagers immediately confronted police officers demanding to take away the suspects and kill them instead of taking them to police.

In the commotion, the suspects bolted, fueling even more public anger.

It was at this point that the mob turned to Rwandese and any foreigner on allegation that they organised the murder at Pitala Village.

Shops on the Mozambican side of Lizulu have been smashed and houses demolished after police officers there were overpowered and run for their lives.

According to senior officers at Police Headquarters (Area 30) in Lilongwe, Malawi Police has been deployed to ensure that the conflict does not spill into the Malawi side.

Area 30 says Mozambican citizens who tried to escape to the Malawi side were blocked by police to stop the violence from spilling across the border. (By Ester Milanzi)

Like this: Like Loading...