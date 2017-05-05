Breaking News: World Bank Resumes Direct Budget Support To Malawi, Approves $80million

The World Bank has resumed direct budgetary support to Malawi after the economy proves to be turning around for growth .

The World Bank approved $80 million (58 billion Kwacha) to be directly injected into the economy. The announcement of the budget support comes as an economic boost just hours before President Mutharika opens a parliamentary budget session for 2017/2018 financial year.

President Mutharika successfully run the country without donor money for the national budget for three years. Economists, including the European Intelligence Unit and International Monetary Fund have commented that Malawi’s economy has turned round for growth.

The Board of Directors of the Bank made the approval yesterday at their meeting in Washington.

This is the first time in three years that Malawi receives direct budget support and it is a major signal of the return of donor confidence courtesy of the performance of the Peter Mutharika government.

Mutharika took over government in May 2014 after donors withdrew budget support in reaction to Joyce Banda’s Cashgate which bled more K20 billion from the public purse.

For the past three years, Malawi has not received the direct budget support while Mutharika has been implementing public finance management reforms to curb abuse of public funds.

It is such measures that have won the hearts of the international community and the World Bank resumption of budget support is a significant message of the donors’ approval of Mutharika’s efforts to fix the economy.

The resumption of the support comes on the back of signs of economic recovery as evidenced by the climbing down of inflation and stability in the value of the kwacha against major foreign currencies.

Besides lack of direct budget support from donors, Malawi’s economy has also been buffeted by weather-related shocks for two consecutive seasons.

In 2015, the country suffered the most devastating floods in a decade. This wa.s followed by severe drought in 2016. Both disasters hit the agriculture sector hard and seriously affected Malawi’s agro-based economy.

