Breaking News: University Workers Strike Cancelled

UNIVERSITY OFFICE
PRESS RELEASE
COUNCIL-UWTU’S MUTUAL AGREEMENT ON THE 10% SALARY INCREMENT FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR
The University of Malawi Council is pleased to inform all staff, students and the
general public that the issue of Industrial Sit-in by the University Workers’
Trade Union (UWTU) has been amicably resolved.
Council has agreed to give a 10% salary increment to all support staff in the University with arrears from 1st July, 2017 and UWTU has agreed to return to work on Monday 22nd October, 2018.
To this effect, a communique containing the relevant details of the agreement reached will be signed by both parties.
Council applauds UWTU for its commitment to resolving the dispute and the spirit of the discussion leading to the mutual agreement thereof.
Signed
Reverend Dr. Billy Gama
Chairman
Council for the University of Malawi
Mr Mike Namandwa
President
University Workers’ Trade Union