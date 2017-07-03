Breaking News: Registration Staff Pay Hiked With K55,000/ Phase

In an effort to appreciate dedicated national service the young Registration Staff perform in challenging work conditions during mass registration campaign, the donor partners have approved an increase in the lump sum payment of Registration Supervisors and Officers with an additional MK55, 000 per phase.

According to a statement seen by Malawi Voice and signed by Tariq Malik – UNDP Chief Technical Advisor, Supervisors will now be receiving K205, 000 from MK150, 000 while registration officers will be receiving K175, 000 from MK120, 000 thus excluding tax

“Pay is based on completion of work by phase, not number of days. UNDP, NRB and Donor Partners appreciate your hard work and dedication. This increase goes into effect beginning with Phase 2. Changes would be communicated by PWC in a week time, “ reads the statement in part.

While welcoming the development, one Supervisor who asked for anonymity described the increase as a total manipulation because the amount looks big but its taxable.

She suggested that it would be better if they remove the tax because it’s a temporary job and not a permanent one.

This has come at a time the registration staff were planning a sit in which was scheduled for Thursday, July 6 after giving the relevant authorities a 7 day ultimatum

Like this: Like Loading...