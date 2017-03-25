Breaking News: Prophet Bushiri Officially Joins Politics…To Wrestle For Malawi’s Presidency In 2019

Malawi’s South African based self styled ‘Man of God’ Prophet Shepard Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has joined politics, we can confidently reveal.

Our investigations have established that Bushiri, has been harboring political ambitions and that now it’s been confirmed that he will stand in the 2019 Malawi’s General Elections as a presidential candidate.

A close Bushiri ally has disclosed that the ‘Man of God’ is at present working very closely with at least 47 Members of Parliament in Malawi.

The members have been drawn from a cross section of parties in the chamber including; the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the opposition Peoples Party (PP), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), the opposition Alliance for Democracy (Aford), the independent, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The MPS named include; Kamlepo Kalua, Roy Kachale, Enock Chihana, Harry Mkandawire, Lucius Banda, Agnes Nyalonje, Catherine Kainga Nangozo, Bon Kalindo, Jessie Kabwila, Rhino Chiphiko and Chidanti Malunga among many others.

Outside Parliament, former President Joyce Banda, former ministers; Brown Mpinganjira, Chris Daza are very much into the game.

The insider has disclosed that the distribution of relief food items that Bushiri has been carrying out in the last two years has been very much part of the grand plan campaign.

He said, this is to ensure that he is known to Malawians as a loving and caring leader before the official announcement of his interest to contest for the presidency in early 2018.

We have also established that the recently relieved former Bushiri spokesperson Kelvin Sulugwe was actually not fired as per portrayed publically by the ECG leader.

Our impeccable source has disclosed Sulugwe was dispatched back to Malawi where he now operates as the Operations Manager for the Shepard Bushiri presidential campaign.

“The firing of Kelvin Sulugwe during that live Sunday Church service was just a smoke screen,” disclosed the informant.

He disclosed the according to the drawn strategy, Bushiri will soon be touring all of the country’s 28 districts distributing relief food in form of maize although the country now has a bumper harvest.

During the nationwide tour, the source said Bushiri is expected to meet all senior traditional leaders and bring them closer to him with some financial inducements, the informant revealed.

Apart from distribution of relief items in some strategic places in Malawi, Shepard Bushiri has recently shown interest to finance the country’s football industry.

Malawi is well known to be a football mad nation where millions of people follow the game passionately.

When contacted for comment this week, Prophet Shepard Bushiri spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo fell short of confirming his boss’s desire to rule Malawi.

“Of course he is distributing food items and this will continue to the remaining parts of the country. As for the football, we will support it of his offers are accepted by the government,” said Nyondo.

He further clarified that if there is any ‘big announcement’ the country’s citizenry will be told.

“You know that the Man of God is full of surprises and if there is the 2019 Presidential plans, we will certainly disclose when the time is ripe,” said the soft spoken Nyondo on telephone on Wednesday.

If he contests for the presidency, Bushiri will be the second top religious man in recent Malawi to dump the pulpit in search for more money in politics.

The other being the disgraced opposition Malawi Congress Party leader Rev. Lazarous Chakwera who dumped the Assemblies of God leadership opting for politics of castigation in Malawi.

