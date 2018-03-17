Breaking News: President Mutharika Congratulates Isaac Chilemba For Winning WBC And WBA Titles

His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has congratulated Malawian boxer Isaac Chilemba for winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania light-heavyweight title in Australia on Friday March 16, 2018.

According to a press statement signed by the President Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, President Mutharika is proud of Isaac Chilemba and delighted at his latest well deserved win.

“His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika wishes Isaac Chilemba ‘‘The Golden Boy’’ the best of luck as he further climbs back up the boxing ladder where he belongs.” reads part of the statement

