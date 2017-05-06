Breaking News: PP MP Malani Mtonga Dumps Joyce Banda…Joining Aford

Karonga south MP Malani Mtonga on Thursday graced Frank Mwenifumbo’s rejoining of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) ceremony in Lilongwe, heightening speculation he was one of 10 members of parliament from the north who want to join Aford.

He was given a seat at the high table where Aford national executive members sat.

However, when asked, Mtonga, a former Joyce Banda presidential aide, said he was still Peoples Party member.

“I came here because I like the Aford leadership, it is a wonderful leadership,” said Mtonga. Aford president Enoch Chihana said Mtonga came to the ceremony as an observer.

“Aford and Peoples Party were in alliance before the 2014 general election. I went to his constituency and campaigned for him,” said Chihana.

He also said Mtonga was a good friend to Mwenifumbo as well as to him, Chihana.

Political parties and politicians are repositioning themselves ahead of the 2019 general election.

