Breaking News: PP Fires Uladi Mussa, Ralph Jooma….JB’s Son Roy Kachale Takes Over

The People’s Party (PP) have resolved to fire its top figures for allegedly bringing the Party into disrepute, according to the party’s deputy publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda.

According to Kalaile, the party has expelled its Eastern Region President Ralph Jooma, former Fainance Minister and Joyce Banda’s son Roy Kachale has since replaced him.

The party has also axed its Vice President Uladi Mussa who have been replaced by Beatrice Mwale while Edith Mithanga appointed as National Director of Women

