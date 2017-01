Connect on Linked in

The Central Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has made the following appointments effective from today 18th January 2017:

Honourable Grizeder Jeffrey, M.P (Nkhotakota) as Secretary General.

Honourable Francis Mphepo (Blantyre) as Administrative Secretary.

Honourable Hetherwick Ntaba (Lilongwe) as Vice President Central Region.

Mr. Edward Gawanani (Dowa) member of the National Governing Council at large.

Signed Hon. Francis Mphepo, Acting Secretary General

