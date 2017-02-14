Breaking News: Ministry Of Agriculture On Fire

By on 49 Comments

Ministry Of Agriculture On Fire

News just come in shows that Ministry of Agriculture is on fire.

 

Breaking News: Ministry Of Agriculture On Fire added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

49 Responses to "Breaking News: Ministry Of Agriculture On Fire"

← Older Comments
  1. Rose Magaya   February 15, 2017 at 5:03 am

    Anyapapi koma ndye mwafikapotu

    Reply
  2. Asif Nathanie   February 15, 2017 at 5:36 am

    Next they will burn the whole building if they have to theifs

    Reply
  3. James B Chitete   February 15, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    DPP(Daily Plundering Party)

    Reply
  4. pranshukharkwal   February 25, 2017 at 9:16 am

    xxxxl bean bag club

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply