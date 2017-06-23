Breaking News: Mia’s Driver Arrested Over Admarc Maize Theft

A truck driver for a brother to Sidik Mia – who has just announced he will be MCP running mate in 2019 – has been arrested for attempting to steal maize at Dedza Admarc depot.

The driver went to the depot in Dedza yesterday driving a truck registration number CK 5216 and trailer’s registration number CK 3198 belonging to Sidik Mia’s brother Khalid Mia, both ADMARC and Dedza police officials have confirmed.

The driver whose name is Bruno Gama, told the officials there that he had been sent by his boss to collect maize to transport it to ADMARC warehouse in Lilongwe.

The Dedza ADMARC official which the driver found asked him to produce paperwork sanctioning the transportation of the maize. The driver said he did not have the documents and claimed they have been collecting the maize from other ADMARC depots without any problem.

Suspicious, the ADMARC official inquired from his seniors who told him they had not approved such a transaction and were not aware of it, which led to the arrest of the driver. He is currently at Dedza Police Station as investigations are under way.

Reports indicates that Khalid Mia is mad with the arrest of his driver and has been ranting and raving at police and ADMARC officials to release him.

A year or so ago, another brother of Sidik Mia, Haroon Mia, stole a boat belonging to ADMARC. Mia was then a Joyce-Banda appointed member of the board of the grain parastatal and he stole the boat from ADMARC’s cottage in Mangochi.

Haroon tricked his way into stealing the boat by lying that he wanted to have it repaired. He ended up building a wall around it to keep it out of sight.

When the authorities pressed on the whereabouts of the boat, Haroon Mia too ranted and raved at the officials telling them he was a rich man he could not steal a boat if he needed it and could buy ADMARC one.

The boat was found later and ADMARC took it away from him.

