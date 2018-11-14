Breaking News: Malawi Signs Three New Development Deals With China

When you run a clean Government

The governments of Malawi and the Peoples Republic of China have signed 3 agreements that will see China providing grants for the implementation of 3 different projects.

The signing ceremony took place at Capital Hill in Lilongwe with Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Goodall Gondwe representing the Malawi government while the Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency Zhou Liuju represented the government of China.

Speaking after signing the agreements, Gondwe said Malawi wants to engage effectively with China to take advantage of emerging opportunities as the partnership and cooperation between the two countries gets stronger.

The three agreements are;

1 4th Phase of Malawi Parliament under which the Chinese will maintain the Parliament Building for the next two years.

2. Reconstruction and extension of the M1 Road into a Dual Carriage from the Mchinji Round About to Kamuzu International Airport.

3. Carry out feasibility study and feasibility study on power development planning and power transmission line. Under this project, a transmission power line will be erected from Chipata Zambia to Lilongwe enabling Malawi to tap power from Zambia.

