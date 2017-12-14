Breaking News: Malawi Parliament Rejects Presidential & Parliamentary Bill: Govt 97, Opposition 62

Malawi Parliament has today rejected the Presidential and Parliamentary Bill with undisputed 97 by 62.
This comes barely a day after Parliament deliberated two of the six Bills of the Electoral Reforms Bill which the Malawi Law Commission recommended but passed one and referred the other to Legal Affairs Committee for further scrutiny.
The House passed the Referendum Bill which now is a legislation on how to conduct a referendum as there was not law on that. It will now provide the way how to hold a referendum with an indication of which matters would be subject to a vote, restrictions and the conduct of such a referendum.
Mwanyabe….Dpp woyeee!!!
Nanga vuto ndiloti pac imapanga zinthu ngati iwonso amakambirana nawo ma bill kunyumba yamalamulo pano ndiizi awachotsa tulo bill yapita oyenera kukambiranawo akana ndiye anyamata anga mupanga bwanji pamenepa tipite kunseunso eti?
Tsono aja amati azikayenda aja akuti bwa? Manyazitu. Kuzitengera zinthu pamgong’o.
The most bruised are the catholic bishops. They were really ambushed by PAC.
It was useless bill mmalawimuno democracy yathu sinafike pamenepo why rashing