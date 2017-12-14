Breaking News: Malawi Parliament Rejects Presidential & Parliamentary Bill: Govt 97, Opposition 62

Malawi Parliament has today rejected the Presidential and Parliamentary Bill with undisputed 97 by 62.
This comes barely a day after Parliament deliberated two of the six Bills of the Electoral Reforms Bill which the Malawi Law Commission recommended but passed one and referred the other to Legal Affairs Committee for further scrutiny.
The House passed the Referendum Bill which now is a legislation on how to conduct a referendum as there was not law on that. It will now provide the way how to hold a referendum with an indication of which matters would be subject to a vote, restrictions and the conduct of such a referendum.
Hohohoho sister kamchacha, brother Tebulo, all days are not Sundays
There was anger and emotions before these bills comes to Parliament. PAC threatened demos. Opposition leader Chakwera led members out of the chamber. Now the bills comes in. Deliberation started the bills defeated by wider margin. The PAC failed to calculate. Opposition failed to foresee. At the end its the government which is celebrating. Whatever comes out of anger is sin!
There was no competition my bro thus how democracy work
Foolish
DPP does not learn from the past believe me you will cry come 2019.
pac off directon.
PAC failed, opposition failed. HOW ABOUT YOU?
Haha accept the defeat. Isadzabwerenso bill imeneyi
I can see ngozi pa 2019 on the side of Boma.97 foolish MPs
Life goes on….I pity my nation the way we govern. Its sad that our own leaders want to enrich themselves at the expense of the masses languishing in immense poverty
We are monitoring the situation. These are bills for the people.
The condition is they should be debated and passed.
We may not have a DPP government in 2018 if the condition is not met.
We are listening & watching so do yourselves a favour not to take others as fools.
mwanyanayo agalu nose oamodzi nda ppac
Mukanalemba kuti 97 stupit MPs akana bill