Breaking News: Malawi Parliament Rejects Presidential & Parliamentary Bill: Govt 97, Opposition 62

Malawi Parliament has today rejected the Presidential and Parliamentary Bill with undisputed 97 by 62.
This comes barely a day after Parliament deliberated two of the six Bills of the Electoral Reforms Bill which the Malawi Law Commission recommended but passed one and referred the other to Legal Affairs Committee for further scrutiny.
The House passed the Referendum Bill which now is a legislation on how to conduct a referendum as there was not law on that. It will now provide the way how to hold a referendum with an indication of which matters would be subject to a vote, restrictions and the conduct of such a referendum.
THIS MEANS THAT OUR PARLIAMENT HAS 62 WISEMEN AND 97 FOOLS!!
If that is so let it be known to you that 62 wise men needs the votes of 97 fools so that 50+1 bill should pass. Then who is a fool
Can you imagine
Inde Ili ndi anthu okonda democracy 97 osakonda democracy 62.Musamayang’ane nkhaniyi ndi mkwiyo munthu wokwiya saganiza bwino. zipani zomwe zikufuna boma 2019 ikubwelayi zikuyenela kuganiza modekha ndi mozama . Amalawi ali ndi mavuto ochuluka omwe boma lilipoli silidawathese koma akungochepetsapo koma sangathese mavutowo powononga multiparty democracy mwachisawawa ata mbwiyache .
Kumwamba choncho Pansi pano.
97 foolz
Kodi ma beneficiaries a ma bills amenewo anali ndani?.
A PAC NDI ANTHU AWO
So what? they think that they will win 2019 elections am sorry they gonna be shocked as king Mesopotamia were shocked about Shadrack , Mesheki and Abedenigo ohooo lets wait and God keep us live.
Why Not?
APM is the winner always
Tomoka & Msiska, we are carefully watching & listening. What more do you want after flooding the whole system & failing it after you sent yourselves there in the presence of abled Brains from elsewhere.
Yes we will win
The Headline Should Have Read “97 Govt Mps Have Goofed’. You Can Fool Us Today But Not In 2019. We Are Watching
Nothing will change in 2019, those in power now will still be in power after 2019 elections and those in opposition will remain so. Take my word!
PAC ! WHAT NEXT , ANTHU ANU AJA AKUKANILANI .