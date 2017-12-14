Breaking News: Malawi Parliament Rejects Presidential & Parliamentary Bill: Govt 97, Opposition 62

By on 89 Comments

Celebrations in Parliament
Malawi Parliament has today rejected the Presidential and Parliamentary Bill with undisputed 97 by 62.

This comes barely a day after Parliament deliberated two of the six Bills of the Electoral Reforms Bill which the Malawi Law Commission recommended but passed one and referred the other to Legal Affairs Committee for further scrutiny.

The House passed the Referendum Bill which now is a legislation on how to conduct a referendum as there was not law on that. It will now provide the way how to hold a referendum with an indication of which matters would be subject to a vote, restrictions and the conduct of such a referendum.

Breaking News: Malawi Parliament Rejects Presidential & Parliamentary Bill: Govt 97, Opposition 62 added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

89 Responses to "Breaking News: Malawi Parliament Rejects Presidential & Parliamentary Bill: Govt 97, Opposition 62"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Chosadziwa Mfiti   December 14, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    THIS MEANS THAT OUR PARLIAMENT HAS 62 WISEMEN AND 97 FOOLS!!

    Reply
    • Precious Ndalama   December 14, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      If that is so let it be known to you that 62 wise men needs the votes of 97 fools so that 50+1 bill should pass. Then who is a fool

      Reply
    • Muluya Beston Kambeta   December 14, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Can you imagine

      Reply
    • Papias Dick   December 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Inde Ili ndi anthu okonda democracy 97 osakonda democracy 62.Musamayang’ane nkhaniyi ndi mkwiyo munthu wokwiya saganiza bwino. zipani zomwe zikufuna boma 2019 ikubwelayi zikuyenela kuganiza modekha ndi mozama . Amalawi ali ndi mavuto ochuluka omwe boma lilipoli silidawathese koma akungochepetsapo koma sangathese mavutowo powononga multiparty democracy mwachisawawa ata mbwiyache .

      Reply
    • Joe West   December 14, 2017 at 9:28 pm

      Kumwamba choncho Pansi pano.

      Reply
    • Mauzana Chibaba   December 15, 2017 at 6:00 am

      97 foolz

      Reply
  2. Davids Ng'omah Bandah   December 14, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Kodi ma beneficiaries a ma bills amenewo anali ndani?.

    Reply
  3. John Tomoka   December 14, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    So what? they think that they will win 2019 elections am sorry they gonna be shocked as king Mesopotamia were shocked about Shadrack , Mesheki and Abedenigo ohooo lets wait and God keep us live.

    Reply
    • Wisdom Msiska   December 14, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      Why Not?

      Reply
    • Sankhani Wambewu Chimbalanga   December 14, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      APM is the winner always

      Reply
    • Joe West   December 14, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      Tomoka & Msiska, we are carefully watching & listening. What more do you want after flooding the whole system & failing it after you sent yourselves there in the presence of abled Brains from elsewhere.

      Reply
    • Haward Mulolo   December 15, 2017 at 1:25 am

      Yes we will win

      Reply
  4. Mulotha Yamzy Sb   December 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    The Headline Should Have Read “97 Govt Mps Have Goofed’. You Can Fool Us Today But Not In 2019. We Are Watching

    Reply
    • Macdonald Jambo   December 15, 2017 at 6:23 am

      Nothing will change in 2019, those in power now will still be in power after 2019 elections and those in opposition will remain so. Take my word!

      Reply
  5. Andrew Mika   December 14, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    PAC ! WHAT NEXT , ANTHU ANU AJA AKUKANILANI .

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply