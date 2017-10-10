Breaking News: LL City South East Constituency Endorses Dr. Ngwenya As Next MP, As APM Drums-Up Support

People of the Lilongwe City South East Constituency have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Reuben Ngwenya judging from thousands of people that gathered at Kaliyeka ground during a political rally graced by President Peter Mutharika.
People of the Lilongwe City South East Constituency have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Reuben Ngwenya judging from thousands of people that gathered at Kaliyeka ground during a political rally graced by President Peter Mutharika.
Kkkkkkkkk if wishes were horses, beggars would go riding like you.
kkkkkkkk,koma ma cadets kuseketsa,blue sea? munamuona ulemu weekend mmene kunadzadzira inuyo koma?? imene ija ndye timati RED SEA,koma uku pitala alikonko ndipo musatinamizepo apa tikuoneranso pa dpp broadcasting( mbc) kkkkokkk…zamuvuta ngwenya wakiba ndalama ku japan uyoo…
Ili ndi BOMA ufune usafune
DPP will surely reclaim the seat.