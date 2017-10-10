Breaking News: LL City South East Constituency Endorses Dr. Ngwenya As Next MP, As APM Drums-Up Support

By on 4 Comments

Part of the mammoth crowd

People of the Lilongwe City South East Constituency have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Reuben Ngwenya judging from thousands of people that gathered at Kaliyeka ground during a political rally graced by President Peter Mutharika.

Breaking News: LL City South East Constituency Endorses Dr. Ngwenya As Next MP, As APM Drums-Up Support added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

4 Responses to "Breaking News: LL City South East Constituency Endorses Dr. Ngwenya As Next MP, As APM Drums-Up Support"

  1. Thulani Magombo   October 10, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Kkkkkkkkk if wishes were horses, beggars would go riding like you.

    Reply
  2. Khoo Kondwani   October 10, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    kkkkkkkk,koma ma cadets kuseketsa,blue sea? munamuona ulemu weekend mmene kunadzadzira inuyo koma?? imene ija ndye timati RED SEA,koma uku pitala alikonko ndipo musatinamizepo apa tikuoneranso pa dpp broadcasting( mbc) kkkkokkk…zamuvuta ngwenya wakiba ndalama ku japan uyoo…

    Reply
  3. Williams Jali   October 10, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Ili ndi BOMA ufune usafune

    Reply
  4. Patrick Phiri   October 10, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    DPP will surely reclaim the seat.

    Reply

Leave a Reply