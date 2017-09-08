Breaking News: Joyce Banda Fires PP President Uladi Mussa…Her Son Roy Kachale Now Acting President

Peoples Party (PP) founder Joyce Abiti Ntila Banda has fired the current party’s president Uladi Mussa with immediate effect barely a day after he unexpectedly challenged the party’s leadership and has since replaced him with her dear son Roy Kachale.

Mussa in a painful revelation told a local radio station that Banda, currently in self imposed exile in South Africa since losing the 2014 elections to President Peter Mutharika, is no longer PP president as her tenure expired in August according to party constitution. These remarks did not please Joyce Banda, a development which forced her to call for emergency NEC meeting today which has since stripped off Uladi’s position.

Uladi said Banda is avoiding proper succession process and wants to handover leadership to his son, a member of parliament for Zomba Malosa.

“I have reports that she is planning to endorse her son (Roy Kachale) as 2019 PP presidential candidate,” Mussa said.“But lets meet at the convention and face each other there,” he said.

Mussa is also accusing JB’s way of running the party whilst outside the country, saying that she is more less like gagging the party politburo in some of her directives.

“There are some meetings which are forced on the party and planned without the party’s knowledge. She could just text me of a meeting and the names of some people to attend even without telling us the agenda. She always choose when and where a meeting should be held, who should attend and what should be discussed.

“I am afraid we can’t continue running the part as such. We need to have the leadership that is ready to work directly with the people. The party must move on and it much be strengthened as we go towards the 2019 elections,” said Mussa who emphasized that he respects Banda as founder and patron of PP.

“Joyce Banda has just been saying I coming back home but time is running out to prepare 2019 elections. But her mandate has now expired we need to start preparing and am ready to contest,” said Mussa.

