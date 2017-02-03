Breaking News: JB, Chakwera Seal Coalition Agreement In USA

Opposition Malawi Congress Party and Peoples Party have finally agreed to have a single Presidential candidate in 2019 as they try to topple Professor Mutharika from power.

The agreement was reached a couple of days ago in Washington when party leaders, Joyce Banda and Lazarus Chakwera, signed a document that explains how the coalition will work.

JB flew her inner circle to Washington last week. The team included Ulemu Chilapondwa, Joseph Chikwemba, Ackson Kalaile, Beatrice Mwale, Roy Kachale and Cecilia Kumpukwe.

Chakwera too was accompanied by his most trusted parlianentarian, Samuel Kawale who is also his speech writer and communications strategist.

Party members on both sides say Chakwera will lead the coalition while his running mate will come from PP. Names under consideration include Uladi Mussa and Roy Kachale, son to JB.

The deal will see PP structures working hand in hand with MCP in all the regions especially southern region where MCP wants to make inroads to stand significant chances of making it in 2019.

MCP has always failed to get back in power since 1994 despite working with other parties at some elections.

In 2009 MCP went to the polls with UDF but were humiliated by Dr Bingu wa Mutharika.

