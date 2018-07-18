Breaking News: DPP Officially Opens Campaign Period For Primary Elections, Closes On 20th August

PUBLIC ANNOUNNCEMENT

OPENING OF OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN FOR PRIMARY ELECTIONS IN DPP

PREAMBLE

At its elective conference held from 1st to 3rd July, 2018, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party resolved to hold its Primary elections during the months of August and September, 2018. In line with the Democratic principles and values guiding the DPP and in collaboration with pronouncement by the Party President and Presidential Candidate in 2019 Tripartite Elections, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, all seats are open and will be competed for in a free and fair primary elections exercise.

As a Directorate mandated to carry out the Primary elections exercise, The Office of the Acting Director of Elections therefore informs all aspiring Parliamentary and Local Government Elections candidates and the general public that the official campaign period is now open from 18th July, 2018 and will close on 20th August, 2018. All aspiring candidates are therefore invited to submit their interests through the Constituency Governor, District Governor and Regional Governor.

In keeping up with its policy to promote the women and the youth, The Party specially encourages women and youth aspirants to submit their interests.

REQUIREMENTS

To qualify as a candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party Primary elections, one must meet the following requirements,

Must be a citizen of Malawi Must have attained the age of 21 and above Has not within the last seven years, been adjudged or declared bankrupt by a court of law Has not been adjudged or declared mentally incompetent Must be an active member of the DPP Must be nominated by at least 50 members of the Party’s Electoral College. Must meet any other conditions as provided in the Malawi Electoral Laws.

Women and Youth and specially encouraged to submit their interest.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS WITH ASPIRING CANDIDATES

The Directorate of Elections further wishes to inform the aspirants that there shall be regional interface meetings to be held as follows

Monday 23rd July, 2018 – Southern Regional at Hotel Victoria, Blantyre

Tuesday 24th July, 2018 – Eastern Region at Zucci Lodge, Balaka

Wednesday 25th July, 2018 – Central Region at Capital City Motel, Lilongwe

Thursday 26th July, 2018 – Northern Region at Mphatso Motel, Mzuzu

All candidates will make their own logistical arrangements

For any clarification please contact Regional, District or Constituency Governors.

Signed: For and on behalf of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

Ben M Phiri (PhD)

Acting Director of Elections

