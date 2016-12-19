Breaking News: Dausi In As Info Minister, Lloyd Muhara Now Chief Sec As Mkondiwa Heads To India

PRESS RELEASE
For immediate release 19th December,
2016 PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS
His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has made the following appointments; 1. Mr. Lloyd Muhara as chief Secretary to the Government
2. Mr. George Mkondiwa redeployed to India as High commissioner
3. Dr. Issac Munlo Malawi’s High commissioner to India returns to Malawi as Chief Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation’
4. Mr.Nicholas Dausi as Minister of Information and communication Technology and Government Spokesperson replacing Hon’ Malison Ndau M.P who ceases to be Cabinet Minister’
The appointments and redeployments are effective 19th December, 2016
MGEME KALILANI
PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON
KAMUZU PALACE
LILONGWE
Welcome Mwanna!
Mwana iwe congratulations
What matters to Malawians is delivery of service
Mwana mwana umati chain mwana.
Congratulations Muhara SC and all
Nyatwa
Dausi yemweyo
Right in order by virtue of the powers vested in the Highest Office.
I know people like the impoverished times wide mouthed so called failed Journalist will jump on this and make silly noise. We know he misses the State house!!! wagwa nayo!!!!
zilikhenge
ONLY ONE AXED! CONGRA DAU! I ADORE U COZ U DONT TALK BAD ABOUT MCP AS A MOTHER RULING PARTY! MY REGARDS!
Yooooooo
Ndau deserved this, he was not fit to be a minister of information. (ken msonda for NIB)!! “the guy can deliver as far as i know him”. congrates SC Muhura.
Congrats Dausi
Ndau wapalamula chani?
tinasowa mau adausi…
ur welcome
Aaaaaaaa mwana iweeeee
A Ndau munanyanya kuyankha zosagwirizana mwatopeperapo apa sibasi
Basi Rev….Ndau kapitirizeni kutumikira Chauta,,,,siziyeni za dziko lapansi izi,,,,Politics in Malawi are characterised by lies & desire to destroy another for your survival,,,ndye sizifunika anthu opemphera ngati inu,,komabe wadya nawo misonkho yathuyi ndkukhulupilira kut mwagulako kwanu ka fortuner
Plz open Poly. Izi tilije Nazi ntchito
Atolankhani konzekeranitu ma dictionary Dausi is back in ministerial position,,,ndye mukudziwa kale bwanawa akati ayankhule chizungu
gr8 apointmnt…..
Malison ndau was a liar he has to go
He he he de! Atolankhani tikonzeke basi eni ma bomba zizungu abweranso shaaaaaa!
Kho Kho kho Dausi yemweyo kuti wa wa wa
Takulandira
Ndati kodi wathuyu wapalamula shiyani mpaka kumpanga fire chotere?
Congratulations Hon Nicholas Dausi for being appointed Minster of Information communication and Technology. As well as Government spokesman. Zili bwino.
Welllcome mr #Dausi
Farewell Ndau & Welcome Dausi!!!
A Political Quagmall Kkkkk Dausi Iz Back Get Ready For Latin Plus Italian= Dausi English.
Open polytechnic chonde a pulezidenti anthu
kkkk get your dictionaries ready-or muchekedwa koopsa ndi chizungu
time to be bombaded with bombastick words, congrats Dausi
U deserve to b that post Mr Daisi
mwana ine sindimachita njengunje. ine mwana ndine wakatorika. Dausi yemweyo