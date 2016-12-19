Breaking News: Dausi In As Info Minister, Lloyd Muhara Now Chief Sec As Mkondiwa Heads To India

Connect on Linked in

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release 19th December,

2016 PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has made the following appointments; 1. Mr. Lloyd Muhara as chief Secretary to the Government

2. Mr. George Mkondiwa redeployed to India as High commissioner

3. Dr. Issac Munlo Malawi’s High commissioner to India returns to Malawi as Chief Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation’

4. Mr.Nicholas Dausi as Minister of Information and communication Technology and Government Spokesperson replacing Hon’ Malison Ndau M.P who ceases to be Cabinet Minister’

The appointments and redeployments are effective 19th December, 2016

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

LILONGWE