Breaking News: Dausi In As Info Minister, Lloyd Muhara Now Chief Sec As Mkondiwa Heads To India

By on 36 Comments

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release 19th December,

2016 PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS

Dausi: Now Information Minister

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has made the following appointments; 1. Mr. Lloyd Muhara as chief Secretary to the Government

2. Mr. George Mkondiwa redeployed to India as High commissioner

3. Dr. Issac Munlo Malawi’s High commissioner to India returns to Malawi as Chief Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation’

Mkondiwa: Heading To India As New Ambassador

4. Mr.Nicholas Dausi as Minister of Information and communication Technology and Government Spokesperson replacing Hon’ Malison Ndau M.P who ceases to be Cabinet Minister’

The appointments and redeployments are effective 19th December, 2016

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

LILONGWE

Breaking News: Dausi In As Info Minister, Lloyd Muhara Now Chief Sec As Mkondiwa Heads To India added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

36 Responses to "Breaking News: Dausi In As Info Minister, Lloyd Muhara Now Chief Sec As Mkondiwa Heads To India"

  1. Mcfallen Nyamula   December 19, 2016 at 11:08 am

    Welcome Mwanna!

    Reply
  2. Alinafe Emmanue'l Mpendah   December 19, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Mwana iwe congratulations

    Reply
  3. Sothini Banda   December 19, 2016 at 11:12 am

    What matters to Malawians is delivery of service

    Reply
  4. Franklin Kumwenda   December 19, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Mwana mwana umati chain mwana.

    Reply
  5. Chrispin Mangwiro   December 19, 2016 at 11:13 am

    Congratulations Muhara SC and all

    Reply
  6. C'mon Kanyimbo   December 19, 2016 at 11:17 am

    Nyatwa

    Reply
  7. Ekari Muthala   December 19, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Dausi yemweyo

    Reply
  8. IGK   December 19, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Right in order by virtue of the powers vested in the Highest Office.
    I know people like the impoverished times wide mouthed so called failed Journalist will jump on this and make silly noise. We know he misses the State house!!! wagwa nayo!!!!

    Reply
  9. Peter A R Kunyada   December 19, 2016 at 11:25 am

    zilikhenge

    Reply
  10. McDonald Kalanga   December 19, 2016 at 11:29 am

    ONLY ONE AXED! CONGRA DAU! I ADORE U COZ U DONT TALK BAD ABOUT MCP AS A MOTHER RULING PARTY! MY REGARDS!

    Reply
  11. Praise Kabango   December 19, 2016 at 11:31 am

    Yooooooo

    Reply
  12. Anthony Kawinga   December 19, 2016 at 11:31 am

    Ndau deserved this, he was not fit to be a minister of information. (ken msonda for NIB)!! “the guy can deliver as far as i know him”. congrates SC Muhura.

    Reply
  13. Jonathan Chiluwe Kasokaniza   December 19, 2016 at 11:31 am

    Congrats Dausi

    Reply
  14. Benson Makhunya   December 19, 2016 at 11:36 am

    Ndau wapalamula chani?

    Reply
  15. Müssä Äböü Süwédì   December 19, 2016 at 11:37 am

    tinasowa mau adausi…

    Reply
  16. Henry Francis Phondiwa   December 19, 2016 at 11:40 am

    ur welcome

    Reply
  17. George Mamberera   December 19, 2016 at 11:42 am

    Aaaaaaaa mwana iweeeee

    Reply
  18. Gift Alli   December 19, 2016 at 11:45 am

    A Ndau munanyanya kuyankha zosagwirizana mwatopeperapo apa sibasi

    Reply
  19. Madalitso Sosola   December 19, 2016 at 11:58 am

    Basi Rev….Ndau kapitirizeni kutumikira Chauta,,,,siziyeni za dziko lapansi izi,,,,Politics in Malawi are characterised by lies & desire to destroy another for your survival,,,ndye sizifunika anthu opemphera ngati inu,,komabe wadya nawo misonkho yathuyi ndkukhulupilira kut mwagulako kwanu ka fortuner

    Reply
  20. Kamanga Clement   December 19, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    Plz open Poly. Izi tilije Nazi ntchito

    Reply
  21. Madalitso Sosola   December 19, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    Atolankhani konzekeranitu ma dictionary Dausi is back in ministerial position,,,ndye mukudziwa kale bwanawa akati ayankhule chizungu

    Reply
  22. Bambo Nowa Odsmus   December 19, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    gr8 apointmnt…..

    Reply
  23. Kondwani Bevin Phiri   December 19, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    Malison ndau was a liar he has to go

    Reply
  24. Patson Matewere   December 19, 2016 at 2:22 pm

    He he he de! Atolankhani tikonzeke basi eni ma bomba zizungu abweranso shaaaaaa!

    Reply
  25. Princess Cynthia Zulu   December 19, 2016 at 2:24 pm

    Kho Kho kho Dausi yemweyo kuti wa wa wa

    Reply
  26. Albert Mtonga   December 19, 2016 at 2:34 pm

    Takulandira

    Reply
  27. Tasiyana Sitithana Mathanda   December 19, 2016 at 3:32 pm

    Ndati kodi wathuyu wapalamula shiyani mpaka kumpanga fire chotere?

    Reply
  28. Ettinor Koloviko   December 19, 2016 at 3:48 pm

    Congratulations Hon Nicholas Dausi for being appointed Minster of Information communication and Technology. As well as Government spokesman. Zili bwino.

    Reply
  29. Pat Mbalame   December 19, 2016 at 5:24 pm

    Welllcome mr #Dausi

    Reply
  30. Vivian Charles Harry Mauya   December 19, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    Farewell Ndau & Welcome Dausi!!!

    Reply
  31. Eric Baluti   December 20, 2016 at 5:11 am

    A Political Quagmall Kkkkk Dausi Iz Back Get Ready For Latin Plus Italian= Dausi English.

    Reply
  32. Edward Kamphongwe   December 20, 2016 at 7:44 am

    Open polytechnic chonde a pulezidenti anthu

    Reply
  33. chriristopher panganani   December 20, 2016 at 11:00 am

    kkkk get your dictionaries ready-or muchekedwa koopsa ndi chizungu

    Reply
  34. chriristopher panganani   December 20, 2016 at 11:03 am

    time to be bombaded with bombastick words, congrats Dausi

    Reply
  35. James Mbewe   December 20, 2016 at 4:38 pm

    U deserve to b that post Mr Daisi

    Reply
  36. Bright Dawirani   December 20, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    mwana ine sindimachita njengunje. ine mwana ndine wakatorika. Dausi yemweyo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.