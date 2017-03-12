Breaking News: Bushiri Plots Evil Against Malawi’s Talented Gospel Singer Patience Namadingo…Hires Journalists, Conmen

Malawi’s current music darling Patience Namadingo is a next target of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s conmen who are accusing the star of singing against the prophet.

One of the team members of the scheme indicate that the plot has the blessings of “the highest authority” after Namadingo released his hit Dziko lilo pamoto which many have interpreted to be pointing at this religious figure popular on social media.

When contacted for comment Namadingo said “I sing for God and do not comment on allegations. May God forgive those that create such allegations.”

The member of the group pointed out that Prophet has paid thousands of kwacha to damage Namadingo and very soon Malawi media will be awash with anti-Namadingo stories.

“Our first attack on Namadingo is coming out this week. We paid a Nation journalist 10,000 rand for the story and we will pay more this week when it comes out.” revealed the source.

From media attacks, the Prophet is expected to prophecise a death of a musician and Namadingo will be attacked by thugs soon.

Another source was blunt. “Prophet Bushiri wants to deal with Namadingo. After the song, the allegations of Chinga Moffat and being dragged to the Religious tribunal by Antonio many have started deserting his church and bills are piling.”

“The Prophet also fears that Namadingo may expose him one day having worked with him in the past hence having some knowledge of his dirty dealings.” He said.

Bushiri who was in Malawi distributing maize came by commercial airline and used the VIP facility where people were surprised to see him alight from a South African airways flight.

Bushiri’s brother in law and signed artist of the major 1 records Gwamba recently failed to attract a huge audience.. While the hardworking Namadingo filled the same venue a week later..This gives more reason for Bushiri team to hate NAMADINGO for his success that is no longer linked to Bushiri

At Bingu International Conference Centre, Gwamba lined up music greats like Ethel Kamwendo, Onesmus and Thocco Katimba but failed to make an impact.

The plot against Namadingo will likely backfire as the musician has embarked on a fundraising mission for the cancer ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. He is visiting homes to perform a song for K3000 per person.

So far indications are that most Malawians want him in their homes and the target of 1.2 million kwacha has already been surpassed.

Like this: Like Loading...