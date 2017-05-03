Breaking News: Bushiri Delays SuperMall’s ‘Juga’ With 4hrs…Angers Patrons, Nearly Replaced With Kelvin Mmangisa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday evening angered patrons who gathered to witness the SuperMall’s raffle draw for keeping them waiting for over four hours.
Bushiri who was the guest of honour was supposed to be at the event at exactly 4pm but he was nowhere to been 4hrs later.
This forced City mall owners to start panicking and thereafter arranged a replacement Guest of Honour in the name of Kelvin Mmangisa. Reasons behind Bushiri’s delays remained unclear as we went to press.
During the vent, this man of ‘Gold’ handed over a reconditioned Nissan Tilda Latio to one lucky winner in the promotion which has just ended.
Apart from the gracing the Juga, Bushiri’s main intention was to meet his fellow money launderers and externalize forex for the Lebanese nationals who are running City Supper Market. Lebanese in Malawi are well known for money laundering apart from illegally dealing in forex exchange, some of the shady businesses which Bushiri is in while fooling many to be man of God.
When leaving Malawi for South Africa, Bushiri will be given the forex for so many people he does this business with to externalize to South Africa. He is yet to met Sally Janatu as well who operates his money laundering business and illegal forex trade by operating at Game stores in Lilongwe.
Your a fool talking about Bushiri every time
Dont be cross bro
When you are on top,you attractive the cover page you da topic. #TeamBushiri hahahaha
Osamalimbana naye Bushiri paja adanena kale kuti kulamulila dziko laMalawi losaukali kwaiye zilingati kumpanga demotion, mungonjenjemela nokhanokha nje! nje! njeeee! mpakana mphwelele.
When you started implicating him people followed you but now that they have discovered you are lying against him you have made them know and love him more.
I was there myself and no one was angry and no one panicked. Mr Mmangisa was not there to replace anyone but was invited to represent the Lions club as well as whose equipment used at the function was hired from. Mind you Prophet Bushiri was not coming on a minbus but used his Jet and there are air travel logistics to be followed on departure and landing? However I do understand the source !