Breaking News: Bushiri Delays SuperMall’s ‘Juga’ With 4hrs…Angers Patrons, Nearly Replaced With Kelvin Mmangisa

Patrons Waiting At The City Mall

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday evening angered patrons who gathered to witness the SuperMall’s raffle draw for keeping them waiting for over four hours.

Bushiri who was the guest of honour was supposed to be at the event at exactly 4pm but he was nowhere to been 4hrs later.

This forced City mall owners to start panicking and thereafter arranged a replacement Guest of Honour in the name of Kelvin Mmangisa. Reasons behind Bushiri’s delays remained unclear as we went to the press.

  1. Patrick Kamanga   May 3, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Kodi nkhani ya bushiri daily why!?..kodi what do we benefit from such news

