Breaking News: Bushiri Delays SuperMall’s ‘Juga’ With 4hrs…Angers Patrons, Nearly Replaced With Kelvin Mmangisa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday evening angered patrons who gathered to witness the SuperMall’s raffle draw for keeping them waiting for over four hours.
Bushiri who was the guest of honour was supposed to be at the event at exactly 4pm but he was nowhere to been 4hrs later.
This forced City mall owners to start panicking and thereafter arranged a replacement Guest of Honour in the name of Kelvin Mmangisa. Reasons behind Bushiri’s delays remained unclear as we went to the press.
Paketi la sugar ili pa 1100 kwacha kwathu kuno
ku Nchalo 900 Sugar wayamba kutuluka kumene pa 1 ku Factory.
Ok abwana koma sizili bwino nde wina chaka cha mawa azizati tivotereni
mukalimbana ndi Bushiri muzathela nonse madzi
koma ndiye
ife k1000 ku chitipa
okey
ngati pari chisiru cha munthu ndiwe ukurimbana ndi bushiri chifukwa chani mawa tiva za chakwera kkkkkk koma uchisiru winawu kaya anthu akuti paket ya sugar pano ndi 1100 isaremba zimenezo bwanji kupuaa eti