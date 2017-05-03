Breaking News: Bushiri Delays SuperMall’s ‘Juga’ With 4hrs…Angers Patrons, Nearly Replaced With Kelvin Mmangisa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday evening angered patrons who gathered to witness the SuperMall’s raffle draw for keeping them waiting for over four hours.
Bushiri who was the guest of honour was supposed to be at the event at exactly 4pm but he was nowhere to been 4hrs later.
This forced City mall owners to start panicking and thereafter arranged a replacement Guest of Honour in the name of Kelvin Mmangisa. Reasons behind Bushiri’s delays remained unclear as we went to press.
During the vent, this man of ‘Gold’ handed over a reconditioned Nissan Tilda Latio to one lucky winner in the promotion which has just ended.
Apart from the gracing the Juga, Bushiri’s main intention was to meet his fellow money launderers and externalize forex for the Lebanese nationals who are running City Supper Market. Lebanese in Malawi are well known for money laundering apart from illegally dealing in forex exchange, some of the shady businesses which Bushiri is in while fooling many to be man of God.
When leaving Malawi for South Africa, Bushiri will be given the forex for so many people he does this business with to externalize to South Africa. He is yet to met Sally Janatu as well who operates his money laundering business and illegal forex trade by operating at Game stores in Lilongwe.
I am not a follower of bushiri,but to always make Bushiri a subject to talk about cannot help us.Find another subject that can help us(Malawians)….We just need the help from above to see and understand the truth.The one who believeth will follow Jesus teaching….he is the way to kingdom of heaven…….remember not everyone who says Lord,Lord will enter the kingdom of heaven…because some people use the name of the Lord to blinden the little ones..seek the kingdom of heaven first.
Why not quit reading Malawi voice stories than utter insults pipo? Are you forced to read?
Worse still the language you use,yet you claim to be followers of this man of god.
Just state your point without insults.
#towhomitmayconcern
Cynthia apa ndiye wasowa zolembatu. kapena are you one of these so clled malawi voice propagandists? Iweyo What powers have you got to stop pipo frm reading what these pipo do write pa page yawoyi? Malawi Voice Is being critised chifukwa cha zopusa zimene amalembazo. Timapanga Like Ka Page Kawoka Posadziwa Kt It belongs to dpp, SORRRYOOOO!!
As hater advertised us,so is Malawi Voice is advertising Shepherd Bushiri,I love Prophet Bushiri and sunday i will at his church in ECG Pretoria from Durban and I believe he will allocated and my miracle will be genuine.As feeble and feeble Muthalika is becoming,Stronger and Stronger Bushiri is becoming.Shame on Malawi Voice packet of Sugar is at K1100 and our embecile President is idle..kkkkk Shame..