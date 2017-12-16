Breaking News: BT Police Arrest Prescott Nkhata, aka Prescott Wreath On Allegations Of Allowances Fraud

Sources indicate that Mr Nkhata, who was previously fired from FMB after he was reportedly asking for sexual favours from female job seekers, and later in retrenched at IndeBank previous, has been fired from Britam Insurance where he had been employed as a Human Resources Manager. There was an allowance scan at Britam which after thorough investigations it revealed that Nkhata had been pocketing allowances for trios he never made and signing on behalf of employees to whom he never remitted. Mr Nkhata was released on bail and currently reports to Blantyre Police every fortnight.

He has been charged with the offences of theft by servant, obtaining by false pretenses as well as forgery.

If convicted, Mr Nkhata, who has been vocal accusing the DPP administration on alleged corruption, may face up to 14 years imprisonment. Sources at Britam and Blantyre Police separately confirmed the arrest.

