Breaking News: BBC to Debate Fake News in Malawi

BBC World Service is coming to Malawi to conduct a debate on fake news on the 15 February in Blantyre. The BBC World Service Director, Fran Unsworth will attend the debate alongside Government officials and a cross-section of the media.

The BBC will also record a programme on Africa Debate, a monthly program that is recorded on location in Africa and broadcast to the world.

The location chosen on the theme of fake news this month is Malawi, Blantyre.

According to BBC World Service, the aim of the debate is to have an enlightening discussion, by exploring why the issue at hand matters, by questioning, commenting and suggesting workable solutions.

The media in Malawi is often criticized by the public for fake news and formalizing social media rumours.

Just a couple of months ago, the media in Malawi announced that Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika was dead, a story which BBC Africa picked up and interrogated.

Some newspapers in Malawi have recently degenerated into a parasite of social media and its fake news often fed by propaganda strategists.

The BBC debate then comes at the appropriate time for Malawi’s papers that care about professionalism as the thrust of their business to pick the lessons, reform their reportage and regain credibility that is now perilously fast on the wane.

After flooding and confusing the country with fake, mis-informative, sensational, defamatory and unbalanced news, Malawi media have the opportunity to remake themselves with proper, constructive journalism courtesy of the mighty BBC World Service.

The discussion comes as some quarters have felt some newspapers in Malawi have yielded not to their own wits and the need for original sourcing of news. This public indictment has lately come after the latest case of Times sensational coverage of Malawi’s maize purchase from Zambia.

The media proponents of the maize scandal have ended up confusing themselves, failed to tell the nation the actual story to date and have left the masses confused them and ridiculing them.

Times is now facing a silent mutiny in its newsroom as reporters who regard themselves professionally started refusing to cover news without convincing sources and evidence.

Commentators in Malawi note that the newspapers have failed to fact-check the lies and misrepresentations they have been fed by ill-willed individuals on the so-called maizegate being drummed up by a Zambian opposition politician who posted his untruths on social media where Malawi papers picked it from.

In recent times, traditional media around the world are increasingly falling to the ruthless flood of lies, sensationalism and distortions spread on social media, often from dubious, sometimes ill-motive characters whose agenda challenges the very principle of fair journalism which media houses worth the name are set to run on.

The debate comes almost a month after the respected global media house announced it would set up a team whose task would be to fact check and expose deliberately misleading and false stories disguised as appropriate news.

The show will be recorded between 11.00am-12.30 pm at the Ryalls Hotel. At the same event, the BBC will also launch the 2017 Komla Dumor Award, a competition to encourage budding journalists in Africa in honour of the BBC journalist who died in 2014. The launch will take place at 10:00 am at the same venue.

The BBC is highly regarded as a torchbearer in journalism across the world and its coming to debate fake news in Malawi is a critical development.( By David Makasu)

Like this: Like Loading...