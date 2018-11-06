Breaking News: Attorney General Stops UTM Registration

Connect on Linked in

Attorney General has stopped the immediate registration of United Transformation Movement as a political party through an interpartes injunction.

The high court on November 2 2018 ordered registrar of political parties to register UTM within seven days.

UTM dragged the registrar to court for refusing to register the movement after it failed to fulfill the requirements.

But Judge Chirwa gave a ruling last week ordering him to register.

Attorney General has since appealed against the ruling.

The court has since granted the injunction meaning stopping the registration and has summoned UTM and its leader Saulos Chilima and the appellant to an interpartes hearing on November 13.

