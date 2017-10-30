Breaking News: APM Lifts Ban On Maize Export With Immediate Effect…’We Have Now Plenty of Maize In Stock”

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has lifted an earlier ban on maize export with immediate effect saying Malawi has now enough maize in stock.

“I’m convinced that we have now enough maize in stock, yes we have plenty, therefore, we have decided to lift the ban on maize export. This is an executive order and I urge the Chief Secretary to gazzette this. However both NFRA and Admarc will continue buying maize. We will provide them with more resources, ” he said.

President Mutharika disclosed this after meeting Admarc management at the corporation’s headquarters in Limbe few hours ago unannounced.

“We banned the exportation of maize because we didn’t want to repeat the past mistakes whereby maize was being sold to Kenya, a development which saw famine hitting Malawians hard. ” he said

