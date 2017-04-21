Breaking News: APM Appoints Dr. Dalitso Kabambe As New Reserve Bank Govenor

His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with powers vested in him by Section 6 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (Amendment) Act of 2010, has appointed Dr Dalitso Kabambe as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

According to a statement from the office of the Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara dated 21st April 2017, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Before his most recent appointment, Dr Kabambe served as the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr Dalitso Kabambe is an accomplished economist who has previously served in the Ministry of Finance in various capacities including holding the position of the national Budget Director.

Kabambe has replaced Charles Chuka whose contract term of office has come to an end.

Like this: Like Loading...