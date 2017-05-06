Breaking News: Anarchy As Misa Elections Get Postponed, Theresa Ndanga’s Camp Smells “Rigging”

Drama ensued at RiverSide Hotel in Lilongwe where Journalists from all walks of life had gathered to usher in a new executive for Misa Malawi Chapter. However, the elections were called off after one of the contestants Theresa Ndanga of ZBS and her team refused to accept the list of names on the voters roll saying its a bogus list and most of those illegible to vote are not practising journalists.

After lengthy discussions from both camps, a deal was reached to postpone the elections to December. In the interim, the outgoing chairperson Thom Khanje, his deputy Yvone Sundu and executive member Winnie Botha will continue serving in their respective portfolios until new leadership takes over.

Ndanga was running against veteran Journalist Frank Phiri.

