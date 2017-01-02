Bravo: APM Appoints Commission Of Inquiry To Probe Maize Scam….Justice Anastazia Msosa To Head The Team

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 89 (1)(g) of the Republic of Malawi Constitution as read with Section 2 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act has appointed a Commission of Inquiry on Matters Surrounding the Procurement of Maize by the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) from the Republic of Zambia I

The Commissioners are as follows; Retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa (Chairperson), Mr. Isaac Kayira the Public Auditor, Dr Janet Banda the Solicitor General and Mr. Mike Chinoko as Secretary of the Commission.

The appointments are with effect from the 1st of January, 2017. The Commission is to start work immediately and report back by the 31st of January, 2017.